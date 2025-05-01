Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Instrument Components
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Instrument Components / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the function of the ion counter in mass spectrometry?
A
To vaporize the sample.
B
To deflect the ions.
C
To ionize the sample.
D
To detect and count the ions that reach it.
