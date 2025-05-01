Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts
Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium / Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts / Problem 4
Problem 4
How do non-common ions increase the solubility of an ionic compound in a solution?
A
By decreasing the ionic strength of the solution.
B
By increasing the temperature of the solution.
C
By surrounding the ions and reducing their effective concentration.
D
By forming a precipitate with the ions.
