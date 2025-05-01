Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts
Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium / Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts / Problem 2
Problem 2
How does the common ion effect influence the solubility of an ionic compound?
A
It increases the solubility by removing ions from the solution.
B
It has no effect on the solubility of the compound.
C
It decreases the solubility by shifting the equilibrium towards the solid form.
D
It increases the solubility by adding more ions to the solution.
