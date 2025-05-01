Skip to main content
Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts
Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium / Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts / Problem 3
Problem 3
If a solution of calcium sulfate is at equilibrium and additional sulfate ions are added, what will happen according to Le Chatelier's principle?
A
The equilibrium will shift to produce more solid calcium sulfate.
B
The equilibrium will shift to produce more sulfate ions.
C
The equilibrium will remain unchanged.
D
The equilibrium will shift to produce more calcium ions.
