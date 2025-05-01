Skip to main content
Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium / Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts / Problem 5
Problem 5
What is ionic strength?
A
The concentration of a single ion in a solution.
B
The measure of the total concentration of ions in a solution, weighted by their charges.
C
The pH level of a solution.
D
The temperature at which a solution becomes saturated.
