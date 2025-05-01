Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Mean Evaluation
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Mean Evaluation / Problem 3
Problem 3
Calculate the relative standard deviation for a data set with a mean of 50 and a standard deviation of 5.
A
5%
B
10%
C
20%
D
15%
