Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Mean Evaluation
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Mean Evaluation
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Mean Evaluation / Problem 5
Problem 5
What does the F-test compare in statistical analysis?
A
Variances of two data sets.
B
Means of two data sets.
C
Medians of two data sets.
D
Standard deviations of two data sets.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer