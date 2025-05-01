Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Mean Evaluation
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Mean Evaluation
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Mean Evaluation / Problem 1
Problem 1
What does a smaller standard deviation indicate about a set of measurements?
A
The measurements are more precise.
B
The measurements are less accurate.
C
The measurements are more accurate.
D
The measurements are less precise.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer