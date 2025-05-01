Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Mean Evaluation
4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods / Mean Evaluation / Problem 2
Problem 2
If a data set has a variance of 9, what is the standard deviation?
A
3
B
27
C
81
D
9
