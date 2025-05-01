Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Potentiometry
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Potentiometry
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Potentiometry / Problem 3
Problem 3
How can the junction potential in a potentiometric setup be minimized?
A
By using a larger reference electrode.
B
By increasing the concentration of the analyte.
C
By decreasing the temperature of the solution.
D
By using ions of similar size and mobility in the salt bridge.
