Analytical Chemistry
Potentiometry
Potentiometry
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Potentiometry / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is potentiometry primarily used for in analytical chemistry?
A
Quantifying the amount of light absorbed by a solution.
B
Measuring the voltage between two electrodes to analyze the composition of an analyte.
C
Measuring the current flow in an electrochemical cell.
D
Determining the pH of a solution using a pH meter.
