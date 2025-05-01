Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Potentiometry
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Potentiometry
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Potentiometry / Problem 5
Problem 5
How does the Nernst equation relate to the concentrations of reduced and oxidized forms of an analyte in potentiometry?
A
It determines the pH of the solution.
B
It measures the current flow in the electrochemical cell.
C
It provides a mathematical relationship between electrode potential and analyte concentrations.
D
It calculates the temperature of the solution.
