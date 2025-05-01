Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Potentiometry
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Potentiometry
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Potentiometry / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which ions are typically used in a salt bridge in potentiometry?
A
Sodium and sulfate ions.
B
Potassium and chloride ions.
C
Magnesium and phosphate ions.
D
Calcium and nitrate ions.
