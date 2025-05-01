Analytical Chemistry
Which of the following correctly lists the types of electromagnetic radiation in order of increasing frequency?
Evaluate the statement: 'As the frequency of electromagnetic radiation increases, its energy decreases.'
Analyze the relationship between wavelength and energy for a photon and determine the energy of a photon with a wavelength of 400 nm. (Planck's constant, h = 6.626 x 10-34 J·s; Speed of light, c = 2.998 x 108 m/s)
Design an experiment using UV-Vis spectroscopy to determine the concentration of a conjugated dye in a solution.
Analyze the effects of infrared radiation on molecular bonds and identify the type of transition it causes.