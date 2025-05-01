Skip to main content
Properties of Light
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Properties of Light / Problem 5
Analyze the effects of infrared radiation on molecular bonds and identify the type of transition it causes.
A
Infrared radiation causes electronic excitations, affecting valence electrons.
B
Infrared radiation causes nuclear spin transitions, affecting atomic nuclei.
C
Infrared radiation causes molecular rotations, affecting rotational energy levels.
D
Infrared radiation causes molecular vibrations, affecting bond lengths and angles.
