Analytical Chemistry
Properties of Light
Properties of Light
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Properties of Light / Problem 2
Problem 2
Evaluate the statement: 'As the frequency of electromagnetic radiation increases, its energy decreases.'
A
The statement is false; as frequency increases, energy also increases.
B
The statement is false; frequency and energy are unrelated.
C
The statement is true; as frequency increases, energy decreases.
D
The statement is true; frequency and energy are inversely proportional.
