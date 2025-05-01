Skip to main content
Properties of Light
Properties of Light
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Properties of Light / Problem 4
Problem 4
Design an experiment using UV-Vis spectroscopy to determine the concentration of a conjugated dye in a solution.
A
Prepare a series of standard solutions, measure their absorbance, and create a calibration curve to determine the unknown concentration.
B
Determine the core electron binding energies using x-ray spectroscopy.
C
Use infrared spectroscopy to measure the vibrational frequencies of the dye.
D
Measure the nuclear spin transitions using NMR spectroscopy.
