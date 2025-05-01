Analytical Chemistry
Which of the following components is NOT part of a silver-silver chloride reference electrode?
Calculate the cell potential for a silver-silver chloride reference electrode under non-standard conditions when the chloride ion concentration is 0.1 M. Assume the standard cell potential is 0.222 V.
Analyze the effect of the redox reaction between silver chloride and silver ion on the electrode potential when the chloride ion activity increases.
Evaluate the advantages of using a silver-silver chloride reference electrode over a calomel reference electrode in terms of construction and use.
Which component is essential for the construction of a calomel reference electrode?