Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Reference Electrodes
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Reference Electrodes
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Reference Electrodes / Problem 4
Problem 4
Evaluate the advantages of using a silver-silver chloride reference electrode over a calomel reference electrode in terms of construction and use.
A
Calomel electrodes are more widely used.
B
Silver-silver chloride electrodes are more stable and less toxic.
C
Calomel electrodes are easier to construct and use.
D
Silver-silver chloride electrodes have a higher potential.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer