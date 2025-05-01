Skip to main content
Reference Electrodes
Reference Electrodes
Download worksheet
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Reference Electrodes / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following components is NOT part of a silver-silver chloride reference electrode?
A
Potassium chloride solution
B
Mercury liquid
C
Silver wire
D
Silver chloride paste
AI tutor
0
Show Answer