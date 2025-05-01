Skip to main content
Reference Electrodes
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Reference Electrodes / Problem 3
Analyze the effect of the redox reaction between silver chloride and silver ion on the electrode potential when the chloride ion activity increases.
The electrode potential remains constant regardless of chloride ion activity.
The electrode potential is unaffected by the redox reaction.
The electrode potential decreases as chloride ion activity increases.
The electrode potential increases as chloride ion activity increases.
