Analytical Chemistry
Reference Electrodes
Reference Electrodes
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Reference Electrodes / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which component is essential for the construction of a calomel reference electrode?
A
Copper sulfate
B
Potassium nitrate
C
Mercury(I) chloride
D
Silver wire
