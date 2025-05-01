Skip to main content
Safety & Labels
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
2. Tools of the Trade / Safety & Labels / Problem 2
Problem 2
A chemical with a health hazard rating of 3 requires which of the following precautions?
A
Use of gloves and goggles
B
No special precautions needed
C
Full protective clothing and respiratory protection
D
Avoidance of skin contact only
