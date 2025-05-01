Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Safety & Labels
Safety & Labels
2. Tools of the Trade / Safety & Labels / Problem 4
Problem 4
Why should water contact be avoided with group 1A metals?
A
They are highly reactive and can explode upon contact with water.
B
They form a harmless solution.
C
They dissolve in water, losing their chemical properties.
D
They become inert when wet.
