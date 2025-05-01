Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Safety & Labels
2. Tools of the Trade / Safety & Labels / Problem 5
Problem 5
What does the abbreviation 'COR' on a specific hazard label indicate?
A
Corrosive
B
Oxidizer
C
Polymerization
D
Radioactivity
