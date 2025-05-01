Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Safety & Labels
2. Tools of the Trade / Safety & Labels / Problem 3
Problem 3
In an experiment involving a chemical with a fire hazard rating of 4, what safety concern should be prioritized?
A
Ensuring the chemical is stored in a metal container.
B
Preventing the chemical from being exposed to light.
C
Ensuring the chemical is kept below 73°F to prevent ignition.
D
Avoiding skin contact at all costs.
