Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
SI Units
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
SI Units
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
1. Chemical Measurements / SI Units / Problem 3
Problem 3
A device uses 60 watts of power and operates for 2 hours. How much energy in kilowatt-hours does it consume?
A
0.6 kWh
B
0.12 kWh
C
12 kWh
D
1.2 kWh
AI tutor
0
Show Answer