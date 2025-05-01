Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
SI Units
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
SI Units
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
1. Chemical Measurements / SI Units / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following is a derived unit that can be expressed using only SI base units?
A
Ampere
B
Newton
C
Kelvin
D
Mole
AI tutor
0
Show Answer