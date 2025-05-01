Skip to main content
1. Chemical Measurements / SI Units / Problem 4
If a circuit has a current of 3 amperes and a resistance of 4 ohms, what is the power dissipated in the circuit?
A
24 watts
B
36 watts
C
48 watts
D
12 watts
