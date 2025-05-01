Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
SI Units
SI Units
1. Chemical Measurements / SI Units / Problem 2
A system does 200 J of work and absorbs 100 J of heat. What is the change in internal energy of the system?
A
100 J
B
300 J
C
-100 J
D
-300 J
