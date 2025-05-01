Analytical Chemistry
What is the primary difference between the endpoint and equivalence point in titrations?
Using the Nernst equation, determine the potential range for an indicator with a transition ratio from 0.1 to 10, given n = 1.
Given a redox reaction with a standard cell potential of 0.60 V, 3 electrons transferred, and a ratio of reduced to oxidized indicator of 10, calculate the cell potential using the Nernst equation.
How does a grand plot help in determining the endpoint of a titration?
What is the most critical factor in determining the effectiveness of an indicator in redox titrations?