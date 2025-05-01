Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
The End Point
The End Point
15. Redox Titrations / The End Point / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the primary difference between the endpoint and equivalence point in titrations?
A
The endpoint is where the moles of titrant equal the moles of analyte, while the equivalence point is where the indicator changes color.
B
The endpoint is where the indicator changes color, while the equivalence point is where the moles of titrant equal the moles of analyte.
C
The endpoint is always at a higher potential than the equivalence point.
D
The endpoint is determined by the sharp increase in pH, while the equivalence point is determined by the sharp increase in potential.
