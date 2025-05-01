Skip to main content
The End Point
15. Redox Titrations / The End Point / Problem 2
Using the Nernst equation, determine the potential range for an indicator with a transition ratio from 0.1 to 10, given n = 1.
A
±0.02958 V
B
±0.05916 V
C
±0.11832 V
D
±0.05916 V divided by 2
