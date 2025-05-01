Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
The End Point
The End Point
15. Redox Titrations / The End Point / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does a grand plot help in determining the endpoint of a titration?
A
By indicating the point where the solution becomes neutral.
B
By showing the equivalence point where moles of titrant equal moles of analyte.
C
By measuring the concentration of the titrant.
D
By identifying the maximum value of the first derivative, indicating the sharpest increase in potential.
