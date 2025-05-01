Skip to main content
The End Point
The End Point
15. Redox Titrations / The End Point / Problem 5
Problem 5
What is the most critical factor in determining the effectiveness of an indicator in redox titrations?
A
The overlap of the indicator's transition range with the sharp increase in potential.
B
The volume of the titrant used.
C
The concentration of the indicator.
D
The color change of the indicator.
