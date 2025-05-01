Skip to main content
Uncertainty
3. Experimental Error / Uncertainty / Problem 2
A student measures a volume of 50.0 mL with an absolute uncertainty of ±0.1 mL. What is the relative uncertainty?
A
0.2
B
0.0002
C
0.02
D
0.002
