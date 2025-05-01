Skip to main content
Uncertainty
Uncertainty
3. Experimental Error / Uncertainty / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is absolute uncertainty?
A
The percentage of the relative uncertainty.
B
The total error in a series of measurements.
C
The ratio of the absolute uncertainty to the measurement.
D
The plus or minus value associated with a measurement.
