Analytical Chemistry
Uncertainty
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Uncertainty
3. Experimental Error / Uncertainty / Problem 5
Problem 5
What is the first step in calculating uncertainties for multiplication and division?
A
Subtract the absolute uncertainties.
B
Convert absolute uncertainties to relative uncertainties.
C
Square the absolute uncertainties.
D
Add the absolute uncertainties.
