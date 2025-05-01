Skip to main content
3. Experimental Error / Uncertainty / Problem 3
Problem 3
If the relative uncertainty of a measurement is 0.005, what is the percent relative uncertainty?
A
5%
B
0.5%
C
50%
D
0.05%
