Voltammetry
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Voltammetry / Problem 5
How do ionization energy and electron affinity work together in a galvanic cell?
A
Both should be low to facilitate electron flow.
B
High ionization energy at the anode and low electron affinity at the cathode facilitate electron flow.
C
Both should be high to facilitate electron flow.
D
Low ionization energy at the anode and high electron affinity at the cathode facilitate electron flow.
