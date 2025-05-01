Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Voltammetry
Voltammetry
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Voltammetry / Problem 2
Problem 2
In a galvanic cell, what occurs at the anode?
Plating out of metal ions.
Oxidation, where electrons are lost.
No reaction occurs.
Reduction, where electrons are gained.
