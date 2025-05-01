Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Voltammetry
Voltammetry
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Voltammetry / Problem 4
How does decreasing the concentration of ions at the anode affect the galvanic cell's voltage?
A
It increases the voltage by reducing ion buildup.
B
It has no effect on the voltage.
C
It decreases the voltage by increasing ion buildup.
D
It causes the cell to stop functioning.
