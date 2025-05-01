Skip to main content
Voltammetry
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Voltammetry / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does a salt bridge maintain electrical neutrality in a galvanic cell?
A
By acting as a resistor in the circuit.
B
By storing excess electrons.
C
By allowing the flow of ions between the two half-cells.
D
By preventing the flow of electrons between the electrodes.
