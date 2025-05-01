Analytical Chemistry
What is the primary use of a transfer pipette in a chemistry laboratory?
During a titration, a student uses a burette to deliver 15 mL of titrant. If the initial volume was 30 mL, what is the final volume reading on the burette?
A student needs to prepare a 0.5 M solution of NaCl using a volumetric flask. Which steps should they follow to ensure the solution is prepared accurately?
Design a safety protocol for using a separatory funnel in a laboratory setting. What key elements should be included?
A student needs to convert a hydrated salt to its anhydrous form using a crucible. Which of the following steps is essential in this process?