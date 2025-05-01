Skip to main content
Volumetric Instruments
Volumetric Instruments
2. Tools of the Trade / Volumetric Instruments / Problem 4
Problem 4
Design a safety protocol for using a separatory funnel in a laboratory setting. What key elements should be included?
A
Wearing protective gear, ensuring the stopcock is closed before adding liquids, and venting the funnel regularly.
B
Adding liquids without checking compatibility.
C
Ignoring the need for a fume hood.
D
Using a Bunsen burner to heat the funnel contents.
