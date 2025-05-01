Skip to main content
Volumetric Instruments
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
3 of 5
2. Tools of the Trade / Volumetric Instruments / Problem 3
Problem 3
A student needs to prepare a 0.5 M solution of NaCl using a volumetric flask. Which steps should they follow to ensure the solution is prepared accurately?
A
Dissolve NaCl in excess water and then pour into the volumetric flask.
B
Add NaCl directly to the volumetric flask and fill to the mark with water.
C
Dissolve the NaCl in a small amount of water, transfer to the volumetric flask, and fill to the mark with water.
D
Measure NaCl using a beaker and add to the volumetric flask.
