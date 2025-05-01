Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Volumetric Instruments
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Volumetric Instruments
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
2. Tools of the Trade / Volumetric Instruments / Problem 5
Problem 5
A student needs to convert a hydrated salt to its anhydrous form using a crucible. Which of the following steps is essential in this process?
A
Cooling the crucible rapidly after heating
B
Heating the crucible to a high temperature until no more water vapor is released
C
Adding water to the crucible to dissolve the salt
D
Using a Buckner funnel to filter the salt
AI tutor
0
Show Answer