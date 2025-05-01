Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Volumetric Instruments
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Volumetric Instruments
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
2. Tools of the Trade / Volumetric Instruments / Problem 2
Problem 2
During a titration, a student uses a burette to deliver 15 mL of titrant. If the initial volume was 30 mL, what is the final volume reading on the burette?
A
30 mL
B
0 mL
C
15 mL
D
45 mL
AI tutor
0
Show Answer