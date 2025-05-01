Analytical Chemistry
In a weak acid-strong base titration, which species acts as the analyte?
If you have 200 mL of 0.150 M acetic acid and titrate it with 0.300 M NaOH, what is the equivalence volume of NaOH required?
Given a 0.100 M solution of acetic acid with a Ka of 1.8 x 10-5, calculate the pH of the solution.
Using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, calculate the pH of a buffer solution with 0.020 M acetic acid and 0.020 M sodium acetate. The pKa of acetic acid is 4.76.
After adding excess NaOH to a solution, the concentration of NaOH is 0.020 M. Calculate the pH of the solution.