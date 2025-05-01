Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations
Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations / Problem 5
Problem 5
After adding excess NaOH to a solution, the concentration of NaOH is 0.020 M. Calculate the pH of the solution.
11.70
13.00
10.00
12.30
